HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 147,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 135,883 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $437.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

