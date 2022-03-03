HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

