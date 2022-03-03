Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 930 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,340. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $458.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.66 and its 200-day moving average is $359.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

