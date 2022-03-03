Hikari Power Ltd Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 296,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 1,144,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,178,500. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

