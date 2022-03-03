Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

