Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 30,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

