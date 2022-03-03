Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 45,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
