Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 45,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.