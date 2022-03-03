Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $19,093,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $298,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

HLLY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

