Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,531,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

