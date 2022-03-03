HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €146.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €146.00 ($164.04) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HBH stock opened at €115.80 ($130.11) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.00 ($84.27) and a 12 month high of €140.10 ($157.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

