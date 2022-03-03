HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

