HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 530 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 542.67 ($7.28).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 12.35 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 495.45 ($6.65). The stock had a trading volume of 31,664,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 447.07. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The company has a market capitalization of £100.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

