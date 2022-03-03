Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.16 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

