Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 60,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of ACV Auctions worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $14.11 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,049,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,150 shares of company stock worth $7,039,835 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

