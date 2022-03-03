Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 75,000 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

