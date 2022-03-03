Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $4,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

