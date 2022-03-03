Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Surrozen Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

