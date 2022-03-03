Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 12,500 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

