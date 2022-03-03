Huttig Building Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,867 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 334 put options.
NASDAQ HBP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,104. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.52.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
