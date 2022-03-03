Huttig Building Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,867 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 334 put options.

NASDAQ HBP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,104. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.