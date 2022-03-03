Hxro 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,513.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $139.29 million and $136,513.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00034821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00104136 BTC.

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,396,116 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.