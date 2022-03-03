Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2897 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HYSNY stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

