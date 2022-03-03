Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $300.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.40 million. Ichor reported sales of $264.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ICHR traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $933.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

