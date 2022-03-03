ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.90.

ICLR stock opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

