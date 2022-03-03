IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,117. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America raised IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

