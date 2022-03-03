IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.
IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
