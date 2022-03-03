IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 330,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.