ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.27. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,984,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

