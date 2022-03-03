Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

