ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 281,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,632,323 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.