Inhibrx, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inhibrx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 184.28% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Inhibrx stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.08. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

