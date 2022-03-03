Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 15,800.0% in February

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 15,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Innovative Food stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

