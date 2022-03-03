Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.