Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. 1,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAPR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.