Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,542,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

