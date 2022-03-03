Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of INO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 119,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $643.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
