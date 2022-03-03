Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
INSG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 1,191,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,271. The stock has a market cap of $496.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
A number of analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
