Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

INSG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 1,191,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,271. The stock has a market cap of $496.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

