Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Acquires 4,112 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

