Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Acquires 4,112 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
