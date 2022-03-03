Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 836 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($3,062.23).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,070.04).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.75. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 343 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.45) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.54).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

