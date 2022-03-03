Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 836 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($3,062.23).
Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,070.04).
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.75. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
