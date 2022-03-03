Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$190,100.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOA shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

