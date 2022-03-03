Insider Buying: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider William Good bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,910.51).

PCIP stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 58.75 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,739. The company has a market cap of £38.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63).

PCI-PAL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

