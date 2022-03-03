Insider Buying: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Purchases 33,685 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).
PCIP stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63).
PCI-PAL Company Profile (Get Rating)
