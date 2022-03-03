Insider Buying: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Purchases 33,685 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).

PCIP stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63).

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

PCI-PAL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.