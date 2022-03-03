Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires 395,009 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 395,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210.00.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.