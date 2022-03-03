Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $210,833.28 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $210,833.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,672 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $148,584.56.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99.

On Friday, February 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

