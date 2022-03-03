Insider Buying: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Buys $199,108.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $987.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

