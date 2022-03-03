Insider Selling: Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Sells £42,350 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £42,350 ($56,822.76).

Shares of BSIF opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £638.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.57. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 116.60 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.84 ($1.81).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

