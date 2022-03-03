Insider Selling: Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RIDE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,819. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.