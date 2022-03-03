Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
KIDS stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 8,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.
About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.