Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KIDS stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 8,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.