Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

