Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells 1,239 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $17,011.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08.

On Friday, December 3rd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 989,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

POSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

