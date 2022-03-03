Insider Selling: Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Mirdamadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

RUTH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

