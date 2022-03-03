Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 22,443 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 1,160,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after buying an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

